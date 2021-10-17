Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,871,000 after acquiring an additional 287,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

