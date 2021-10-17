Bridgewater Associates LP Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,681,000 after purchasing an additional 146,029 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 628,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,170,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,871,000 after buying an additional 290,909 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 31.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,437,000 after buying an additional 543,273 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

