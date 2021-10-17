Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

