Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.22.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $99.77 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

