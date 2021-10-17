Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) PT Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMBL has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ GMBL opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 222,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

