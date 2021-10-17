POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered POSCO from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. POSCO has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

