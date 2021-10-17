Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

ETON opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 9.36. The company has a market cap of $128.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.22. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 526,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

