Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of FB Financial worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBK. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FB Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in FB Financial by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in FB Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $45.09 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

