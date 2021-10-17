Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 810 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of First Bancorp worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Bancorp by 18.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Bancorp by 228.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 147,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 124.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FBNC opened at $45.88 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

