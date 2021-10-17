Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 50.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NX opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

