Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 133.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 419,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in US Ecology by 2,072.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 114,740 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $3,667,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $2,203,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $989.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

