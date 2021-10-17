Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 11,694 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 23.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth about $27,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 138,204 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 21.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 28.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 209,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMP opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $56,112.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $47,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

