1,866 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.12.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Several analysts have commented on WSM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

