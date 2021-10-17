Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $23,637,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after buying an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Five9 by 106.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 209,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,772,000 after buying an additional 108,241 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN opened at $153.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -216.84 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist dropped their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,582 shares of company stock worth $9,543,773. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

