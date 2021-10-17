Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $315,000 in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vedanta by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vedanta by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 19,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VEDL opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vedanta Limited has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

