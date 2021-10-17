Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Endava in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Endava by 2,444.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Endava in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.89.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $148.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $154.66.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. Endava’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

