Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 13,350 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,657,000 after buying an additional 274,438 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,638,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,054,000 after buying an additional 405,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,835,000 after purchasing an additional 87,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,568,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,646 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

NYSE OMC opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.