ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 121.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 81,687 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 171.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 121,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

