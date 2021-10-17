JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price to $53.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

