Cowen Lowers CTS (NYSE:CTS) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CTS opened at $30.22 on Thursday. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.69.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CTS by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 194,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CTS by 269.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 142,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CTS by 268.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 89,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CTS by 36.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

