Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $285.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $410.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.50.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $268.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.36 and its 200 day moving average is $315.21. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $92,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

