Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.08

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $125.08 and last traded at $124.89, with a volume of 1935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Truist lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

