Greif (NYSE:GEF) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:GEF opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Greif has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Greif will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

