AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $1,474,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $864,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 64,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

