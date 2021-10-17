Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Align Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN opened at $589.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $688.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.87 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,600,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.