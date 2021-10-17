AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,104 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMS stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $124.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

