Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Primo Water also reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.50 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

PRMW stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 36.7% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

