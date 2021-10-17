Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 36,200 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

