Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.10% of Verint Systems worth $61,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,960,000 after acquiring an additional 89,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

VRNT opened at $46.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

