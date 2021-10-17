JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.89 Million Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NCR were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NCR by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NCR by 496.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

