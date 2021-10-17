Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GAIN opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $488.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

