Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

GAIN opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $488.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.