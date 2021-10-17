ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First American Financial by 729.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.52. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $75.12.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

