ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 203,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $177.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.03. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.99 and a 52 week high of $178.70.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

