Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Position Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,754,000 after buying an additional 47,370 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 36.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 25.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $165.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.13. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $172.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.