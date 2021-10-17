Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 68.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after buying an additional 134,596 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

