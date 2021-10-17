Toronto Dominion Bank Has $722,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,083,000 after acquiring an additional 992,620 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after acquiring an additional 606,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 357.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 478,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

