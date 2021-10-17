EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $93.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

