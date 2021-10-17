Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) by 135.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.43% of Turmeric Acquisition worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $934,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $635,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Turmeric Acquisition by 61.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 386,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 146,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $835,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turmeric Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ TMPM opened at $9.77 on Friday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Turmeric Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmeric Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.