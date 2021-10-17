Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $75,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $108,000.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.