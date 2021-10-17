Inhibrx’s (INBX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Inhibrx stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.26.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter worth $24,963,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 149.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 897,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 168.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 269,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 282.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 234,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 112.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 169,371 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

