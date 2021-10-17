DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Short Interest Update

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 2,359.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DFPH opened at $9.95 on Friday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

