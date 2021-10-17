Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS:MITSY opened at $456.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.16 and a 200-day moving average of $449.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.74. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $311.02 and a 52 week high of $502.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $21.14 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 85.77 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

