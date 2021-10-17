Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Expands By 100.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69.

