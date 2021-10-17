CIBC Boosts Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to C$18.50

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

