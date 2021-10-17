Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $40.58. 18,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 66,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIX. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,210,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth about $888,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth about $704,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth about $567,000.

