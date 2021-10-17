Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after buying an additional 241,166 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 153.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 13.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Insurance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $173.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.74. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.16.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $153.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Brooke Shirazi bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Martz bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 195,892 shares of company stock worth $643,554. 53.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

