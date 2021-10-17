Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,902 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Iteris were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Iteris by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.47 million, a P/E ratio of 534.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. Iteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

