Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,090 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 203,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $27.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.02. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

