Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

COLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.57.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 686,986 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,727,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 333,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 271,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,792,000 after buying an additional 200,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.