Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PPD were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPD by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PPD by 4.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PPD during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in PPD by 9.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPD opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

PPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

